Dekmantel Festival Announces Complete Lineup

Dekmantel has unveiled its 2017 Festival lineup.

The fifth episode of the Dutch event is set to take place in August, running for a day longer than previous editions (beginning on a Wednesday rather than the usual Thursday). This year's expansive bill is headed up by Jeff Mills & Tony Allen, minimalist Max Reich, Larry Heard, a Wolfgang Voigt live set as GAS, Masters At Work, and Brazlian musician Marcos Valle.

Other heavy hitters include the likes of Surgeon and Regis as British Murder Boys, Nina Kraviz, Robert Hood, Marcel Dettmann, Ben UFO, Antal, Motor City Drum Ensemble, and Donato Dozzy. A number of acts are also set to make their Dekmantel Festival debut: Shanti Celeste, Beatrice Dillon, Inga Mauer, Vladimir Ivkovic, Marie Davidson, and Dorian Concept amongst others.

Dekmantel Festival takes place August 2 - 6, 2017. Pre-order tickets and view the complete lineup at the official site.