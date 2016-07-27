DEMENT3D Outlines Future Release Plans

Parisian imprint DEMENT3D has two new releases in the works.

First up is Voiski, co-owner of DEMENT3D, who turns in his first solo EP for the label—a four-tracker entitled Marble Sadness. The French producer continues to develop his “post-trance” sound on the EP, as well as drawing on "classic Detroit influences" and "'90s techno." The productions were inspired by video games of his youth, including lead track "Tin There," a cover of the Underworld classic, which featured as the theme tune on Wipeout 2097.

The imprint has also announced that ambient duo Ligovskoï will contribute an EP in March. Mana, which will arrive as a double-pack, features reworks by Abdulla Rashim, Peder Mannerfelt, Polar Inertia, and DEMENT3D co-founder HBT (a.k.a. Heartbeat).

Voiski's Marble Sadness will be released February 13, followed by Ligovskoï's Mana in March. Stream Voiski's cover of Underworld hit "Tin There" in full below.

Tracklisting:

Voiski - Marble Sadness

A1. Tin There

A2. 205 Colorline

B1. Micro Mouse Mappy

B2. Marble Sadness

Ligovskoï - Mana

A1. Aures

A2. Mana

A3. Elgon

B1. Cross

B2. Lethe

C1. Aures (Peder Mannerfelt Remix)

C2. Mana (Abdulla Rashim Remix)

D1. Lethe (Polar Inertia Remix)

D2. Cross (HBT Remix)