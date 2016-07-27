Derrick Carter Announces New EP

Derrick Carter is set to release his first new solo material in 14 years.

"Squaredancing" is a new version of the title track of the Windy City house veteran's last album—2002's Squaredancing in a Roundhouse. The forthcoming EP, which will drop on Press Pot Recordings, also features remixes by fellow Chicago locals Stacy Kidd and Scrubfish (as well as one by Carter himself) and will be a vinyl only release, arriving as a limited edition 2x7" package.

Check out a video of the EP's test pressings here, via a Facebook post from Carter himself.

Tracklisting:

A. Squaredancing

B. Squaredancing (Stacy Kidd Remix)

C. Squaredancing (DC Nu-Vox Dub)

D. Squaredancing (Scrubfish No Gills Rub)