Dixon Lines Up Remix EP

Philomena will release a new EP of remixes by Dixon.

The two-tracker is set to drop on the vinyl-only Innervisions sub-label at the end of the month. This time round, the German producer has chosen original material by Sting's daughter Eliot Sumner, plus a Revenge remix of Auntie Flo, to give the edit treatment. The forthcoming EP will be the first time that Dixon has contributed to the imprint since his 2012 remix of Bodi Bill's version of the Hundreds track "Machine."

After Dark (Dixon Edit) / Waiting for A (Woman) (Revenge Rework Dixon Beat Edit) is due out January 27. Pre-order it and stream snippets over at Deejay.de.

Tracklisting:

A. Eliot Sumner "After Dark" (Dixon Edit)

B. Auntie Flo "Waiting for A (Woman)" (Revenge Rework Dixon Beat Edit)