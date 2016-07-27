DJ Koze Remixes Michael Mayer and Joe Goddard

!K7 will release three DJ Koze remixes of Michael Mayer and Joe Goddard's "For You."

"For You" is taken from Mayer's 2016 album, &, which saw the Kompakt boss collaborate with a different artist on each track.

DJ Koze is not the first artist to release a rework of "For You": his three remixes will drop after reinterpretations by Solomun and Pachanga Boys.

Tracklisting:

A. For You (DJ Koze Club Mix)

B1. For You (DJ Koze Mbira Remix)

B2. For You (DJ Koze Mbira Instrumental)

"For You" (DJ Koze Remixes) will land on February 24 via !K7.