DJ Nigga Fox Returns to Príncipe

Príncipe will release a new record by DJ Nigga Fox, entitled 15 Barras.

According to the Lisbon label, 15 Barras is a "long-form composition" that Nigga Fox made for an art installation with Príncipe that eventually "fell through on the commissionership's end."

It is a one-sided vinyl 12’’ affair, available only from Príncipe’s Bandcamp in a limited run of only 500. All copies are hand-stamped by Márcio Matos.

Tracklisting

A1. 15 Barras

Príncipe will release 15 Barras on January 30.

Photo: Marta Pina