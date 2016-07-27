DJ Sotofett Debuts on Börft

DJ Sotofett's first release of 2017 will be with Börft.

The Børft EP is the Sex Tags boss's debut release on Börft. According to the Swedish imprint, we can expect "tropical house, raj raj and mysteriousness" on the five-track EP. It's one of the first releases to emerge during the leftfield techno and experimental electronic label's 30th anniversary year, following on from a record by Luke Eargoggle and Villa Åbo.

Børft is expected to drop in April. Pre-order it at Deejay.de and stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A1. Øl på Ibiza

A2. Øl på klubb

B1. Øl på SM-Art Bar

B2. Drikkepause

B3. Nekta øl på City Club