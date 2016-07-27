Download a New Mix from The Drifter

Ireland's Mark Flynn—better known as The Drifter—has shared a new mix in advance of the Life and Death and Maeve showcase in Mexico tomorrow.

As detailed in last year's Bubblin Up feature, Flynn's profile has grown considerably over recent years as he continues to tour regularly through Europe and release EPs via Permanent Vacation and Maeve—the label he co-runs alongside Mano Le Tough and Baikal.

Having already co-produced several intimate after-parties at Tulum's Papaya Playa, the two labels have decided to take the collaboration one step further this year with a main event. The party will take place in a new, innovative venue, namely the Pueblo Sacbe, a 134-acre self-sustained environmental project in Playa Del Carmen.

DJ Tennis, Mano Le Tough, and Baikal will all be making appearances, along with recent Life and Death signing and Tigersushi boss, Joakim. Joining in on the fun is Gerd Janson.

The mix—recorded at Portugal's Lux Club—is available to download via the WeTransfer button below, with more information on the event available below.

Lineup:

Baikal

DJ Tennis

Gerd Janson

Joakim

Mano Le Tough

The Drifter

Address: Pueblo De Sacbe.

Tickets