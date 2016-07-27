DVS1 Celebrates 20 Years of HUSH with New Double Pack

DVS1 has a new release on the way.

Zak Khutoretsky (a.k.a. DVS1) kicked off the two decades of HUSH celebrations late last year, marking the occasion with a European tour (which began with The Wall of Sound in Rotterdam). Next up is a double EP from the Minneapolis native: according to a Facebook post Khutoretsky made, the record was originally meant to drop last December, but will now be released at the end of the month, and comes with "a surprise inside."

HUSH is the umbrella for the parties thrown by Khutoretsky, the first of which was back in '96, as well as his sound company and label. The forthcoming two disc package is the first new material to drop on the imprint since 2014's Distress EP.

HUSH 20 will be released as a 2x12" package on January 30, followed by digital release on February 20. Pre-order it at Bandcamp and stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A1. Decreasing

A2. Lower

B1. Watchtower

C1. Rise

C2. Coding

D1. The Chase