DVS1 Next Up in Ask the Experts; Send Him Your Questions Now

It's likely that this month's Ask the Experts will be a popular one. Zak Khutoretsky (a.k.a. DVS1), the artist responding to your submissions, has long been one of the most respected figures in modern techno, lauded for the artistry he brings to the DJ booth in a time where so many selectors favor practicality over musicality. The clearest example of these abilities that springs to mind came back in the winter of 2015 during a Mistress/Klockworks takeover at Berghain/Panorama Bar—where he currently holds a residency. Having performed a powerful and exemplary techno-focused set downstairs, he then explored the wider realms of his extensive 30,000-deep record collection to deliver one of the most enjoyable and stimulating house sets I've seen for many years. It was a fine performance by one of the world's finest DJs.

Khutoretsky is, he says, "first and foremost" as DJ—a selector with great experience in the field, ranging from clubs all across Europe to many years throwing parties and playing records during the '90s midwest rave scene. Away from the booth, however, Khutoretsky is also a skilled producer with a growing catalog of records on Klockworks, Transmat, and his own HUSH, the label arm of his organization that also encompasses a sound company and a series of illegal parties. On January 31, he will release HUSH20, a double EP that will be the first material on the label since 2014's HUSH03 EP. In addition to this, Khutoretsky also runs Mistress, a widely respected HUSH sub-label that "represents the pioneering home for versatile producers, sounds, and vibes which touch all corners of the dancefloor and beyond."

Whether it be DJing, production or anything else, all questions should be sent to asktheexperts@xlr8r.com; we'll pass them along to DVS1 who will select his favorites, and in February we'll publish the answers.