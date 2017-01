Techno veteran Tony Scott (a.k.a Edit Select) will release an EP on Substrato Records—the label's fourth release.

The four-track EP, titled Points Of Contact, is in line with Substrato’s signature sound: stripped down hypnotic percussion with deep ties to techno’s past.

In advance of the EP's January 26 release, "Faction" can be streamed in full below.

Tracklisting:

A1 / 1. Faction 1

A2 / 2. Tangent

B / 3. Faction 1.1