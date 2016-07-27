Fiedel Set for Debut Ostgut Ton 12"

Ostgut Ton will release the first full 12" release by longstanding Berghain (and previously OstGut club) resident Fiedel.

Fiedel's debut 12" has been a long time coming. The Berlin-Brandenburg native was there when the wall came down, started DJing in the 1990s at Subversiv, began producing with Errorsmith as MMM in 1996, held a residency at OstGut from 2000 on, and has continued doing so at Berghain since 2004. He also runs his own labels Fiedelone and Fiedeltwo, used to work at Hard Wax record store, and is a mainstay at Wax Treatment and Killasan Soundsystem.

The Substance B three-tracker arrives following Fiedel's contributions to the label's compilations Fünf (2010), Various (2013), and Ostgut Ton | Zehn (2015).

Tracklisting 12”/ Digital:

A.Substance

BB1. Track 432

B2.S-Drive

Substance B is scheduled for March 3 release.