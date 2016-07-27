Floating Points Reissues '70s Soul LP

Floating Points' Melodies International label will reissue Tomorrow's People's Open Soul album

Released in 1976, the LP was the group's only full-length and went on to become a collector's item for those fans of soul. The reissue comes after Timothy Burton restored the masters and will be accompanied by Tomorrow's People memorabilia and an interview with one of the four Burton brothers that make up the group.

Tracklisting:

A1 Lovers To Friends

A2 It Ain't Fair

A3 Hurt Perversion

A4 Hurry On Up Tomorrow

A5 Let's Get Down With The Beat

B1 Open Soul

Clips of the entire release are streamable here, with the title track playable in full below.

Open Soul is scheduled for reissue on January 27.