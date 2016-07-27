Floating Points Reissues '70s Soul LP

Floating Points' Melodies International label will reissue Tomorrow's People's Open Soul album
Released in 1976, the LP was the group's only full-length and went on to become a collector's item for those fans of soul. The reissue comes after Timothy Burton restored the masters and will be accompanied by Tomorrow's People memorabilia and an interview with one of the four Burton brothers that make up the group.
Tracklisting:
A1 Lovers To Friends
A2 It Ain't Fair
A3 Hurt Perversion
A4 Hurry On Up Tomorrow
A5 Let's Get Down With The Beat
B1 Open Soul
Clips of the entire release are streamable here, with the title track playable in full below.
Open Soul is scheduled for reissue on January 27.