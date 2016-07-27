Flying Lotus Shares Trailer for Feature Film

Steven Ellis (a.k.a Flying Lotus) has shared the trailer for 'Kuso,' the feature film he has created alongside David Firth, Zach Fox, and Eddie Alcazar.

'Kuso' centres around LA in the bizarre aftermath of an apocalyptic earthquake, and features a long list of underground comedians, like including Hannibal Buress, Anders Holmes, and Tim Heidecker.

The score will be packed with original music from FlyLo (and his rap persona Captain Murphy), Aphex Twin, Thundercat, and the Japanese video game composer Akira Yamoaka of Silent Hill.

Ahead of 'Kuso''s release at this month's Sundance Film Festival, a trailer is viewable above.