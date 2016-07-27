Galtier Returns to Files Rec.

Galtier will return to Files Rec. with the Forced System EP. The release arrives almost exactly three years after his first release on the label, namely 2013's Shudder three-tracker—which included "Lock," streamable below.

Over recent years, the Australia-born, Bristol-based DJ-producer has proven himself as one of the most innovative and forward-thinking upcoming names within the bass music community.

Included alongside two originals is a remix by Russian artist AN System.

Tracklisting:

01. Forced System

02. Balms

03. Forced System (AN System remix)

Forced System EP is scheduled for January 20 release.