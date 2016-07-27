Gearbox Records Unveils New Turntable

Gearbox Records is raising money for a new turntable via Kickstarter.

The London-based company's new venture is the Gearbox Automatic turntable—a vinyl player that will bring together vinyl and digital streaming without compromising on quality, a system they describe as "future analogue." Users will be able to link the records they play to their Spotify account via bluetooth, allowing them to build streamable playlists from their records. The Gearbox Automatic is also complete with built-in vacuum tube tone, an Audio-Technica cartridge and an analogue to digital convertor.

At this point, the company is ready to manufacture and would expect to deliver turntables in December 2017; however, the project's success hangs on its ability to raise £85,000 via a Kickstarter campaign before February 1.

For more information, head to the Kickstarter page.