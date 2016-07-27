Ghostly International Announces Two New LPs

Ghostly International has announced two new records for early 2017.

Firstly comes Jacaszek's KWIATY LP, the Polish artist's first full-length since 2011's Glimmer, and one that takes inspiration from the 17th-century metaphysical poet Robert Herrick.

And then comes Geotic, the dance project from Will Wiesenfeld, best known as Baths. The Abysma LP is the alias' first physical release, following on from some online releases.

Tracklisting: Jacaszek KWIATY

01. Flowers

02. To Perenna

03. Daffodils

04. To Violets

05. Love

06. Soft Music

07. To Meadows

08. White Island

09. Eternitie

10. To Blossoms

11. Gardens

Tracklisting: Geotic Abysma

01. Sunspell

02. Actually Smiling

03. Nav

04. Billionth Remnant

05. Laura Corporeal

06. Vaulted Ceiling, Painted Sky

07. Perish Song

08. Valiance

KWIATY is scheduled for March 17 release, with Abysma following on March 31. Cuts from each release are streamable below.