Ghostly International Announces Two New LPs

Ghostly International has announced two new records for early 2017.
Firstly comes Jacaszek's KWIATY LP, the Polish artist's first full-length since 2011's Glimmer, and one that takes inspiration from the 17th-century metaphysical poet Robert Herrick.
And then comes Geotic, the dance project from Will Wiesenfeld, best known as Baths. The Abysma LP is the alias' first physical release, following on from some online releases.
Tracklisting: Jacaszek KWIATY
01. Flowers
02. To Perenna
03. Daffodils
04. To Violets
05. Love
06. Soft Music
07. To Meadows
08. White Island
09. Eternitie
10. To Blossoms
11. Gardens
Tracklisting: Geotic Abysma
01. Sunspell
02. Actually Smiling
03. Nav
04. Billionth Remnant
05. Laura Corporeal
06. Vaulted Ceiling, Painted Sky
07. Perish Song
08. Valiance
KWIATY is scheduled for March 17 release, with Abysma following on March 31. Cuts from each release are streamable below.