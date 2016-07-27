Gidge Prep New Album; Hear a Track Now

Swedish duo Gidge are set to release their latest album, LNLNN, via Atomnation on January 13.

The album arrives 12 years after band members Jonatan Nilsson and Ludvig Stolterman first met and formed Gidge—the pair met in school at the age of 16 and shared a mutual interest for electronic music—and follows their debut LP, Autumn Bells, a standout release that cemented Gidge as the Best New Artist in XLR8R's 2014 reader's poll. LNLNN is a 7-track mini album that finds Gidge "using the woods and widths of the north as their main source of inspiration"—it's organic electronic music built from samples of their second LP, Lulin, as the Nilsson and Stolterman explain:

"After finishing our ambient concept album Lulin, we started thinking about how to implement some of that music into our live set, which has always been more dance orientated. So we started by taking out a small piece from the Lulin music and made it into more of a danceable tune, which we found worked really well. Then we figured, why don’t we do this with a few more pieces from Lulin? And that was the birth of LNLNN - a mini album derived from bits and pieces of the music from Lulin and turned into a, by our standards, fairly straight forward collection of songs."

You can hear album cut "Lit" in full via the player below, with LNLNN out later this week on Atomnation. Gidge's upcoming tour dates can also be found below.

Tour Dates:

January 12 - Groningen, Eurosonic, NL

January 13 - Poznan, Fort Colomb, PL

January 14 - Wroclaw, Das Lokal, PL

January 18 - Amsterdam, Paradiso, NL

January 21 - Bucharest, Control Club, RO

February 02 - London, Moth Club, UK

February 03 - Budapest, Toldi, HU

February 04 - Berlin, Chalet, DE

February 09 - Chur, Werkstatt, CH

February 10 - Zürich, Papiersaal, CH

February 11 - Nordklang Festival, Palace St Gallen, CH

February 12 - Grasnapolsky - Festival, NL