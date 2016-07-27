Giegling Announces Planet Giegling World Tour

In February and March, Giegling will embark on an 18-city world tour with most of its artist roster in tow, including Ateq, Birds & Tapes, Christian, Dirk, DJ Dustin, Edward, Frauke, Holger, Kettenkarussell, Konstantin, Leafar Legov, Otto, Schaaly, and Vril.

The announcement arrived in inboxes earlier this morning in a personal address from the label. The tour promises to "explore all the hidden spots of the giegling universe" and will include "seated concerts, silent discos, club nights, exhibitions, performances, sculptures, installations, and many other surprises."

You can find all tour dates below, along with the full unedited press release.

Planet Giegling Tour Dates:

February 3 New York - concert + exhibition - Knockdown center

February 4 New York - club - Good room

February 9 Los Angeles - concert + exhibition - TBA

February 11 Los Angeles - club - TBA

February 17 Tokyo - club - Contact

February 18 Seoul - concert - Constant Value - club - Mystik

February 24 Beijing - concert + exhibition - Tabula Rasa Gallery - club - Lantern

February 25 Taipei - concert + exhibition - Venue - club - Korner

March 2 Tel Aviv - club - Block

March 3 Paris - club - Rex

March 4 London - club - Village Underground

March 5 London - concert - Barbican conservatory

March 10 Brussels - club - TBA

March 11 Amsterdam - concert + club + exhibition - De School

March 16 Tbilisi - concert - Spacehall

March 17 Tbilisi - club - Bassiani

March 18 Kiev - club - Closer

March 24 Prague - concert + club - MeetFactory

March 25 Basel - concert - TBC - club - Hinterhof

March 29 Leipzig - conzert - UT Connewitz

March 30 Berlin - conzert - Funkhaus

March 31 Berlin - club - Berghain/Panorama Bar

April 1 Leipzig - club - Conne Island

April 2 Weimar - TBC

Taking off to Planet Giegling ...

once upon a time there was a place far away from everything, where we could be together and create. and this creation would end in endless nights of colours and sounds. from these nights we grew giegling. before giegling was a label it was a group of friends trying to catch this special atmosphere through all kinds of methods: film and photography, painting, walking, installing, performing and in the end partying.

for us it was always the most valuable aspect to come together and to bring all those different unfinished bits and pieces of everybody together and then all of a sudden it would all make sense and manifest itself in the deepest and most meaningful way, which was often quite surprising.

since then giegling transformed quite a bit and became many things by traveling through all those minds and hearts. and on that journey one can easily lose oneself in all these reflections and institutions.

but for us giegling will always be us. with all the things we love to do.

for us giegling is a approach that you can adapt for everything. it is a way of feeling and thinking. a way of creating and producing. a way of living. a way of sharing. a recipe to become one.

planet giegling will explore all the hidden spots of the giegling universe. it will be a journey back to our roots and into our future. it is a holistic approach that will allow us to try out a lot of new things and also bring back stuff we almost forgot on the way. it is one step closer to a " gesamtkunstwerk". a dream of operating on all levels together and in self awareness overcoming all burden and boundaries.

planet giegling tour 2017

in february we will take off for a two month adventure all together. this includes all the people that have been with us from day one: painters, light technicians, sculptors, musicians, curators, djs, dancers, friends and creators of all kinds will join to visit 18 cities all over the world, to come as close as possible.

the tour will include seated concerts, silent discos, club nights, exhibitions, performances, sculptures, installations and many other surprises. all of this will take place in some of our favorite venues that will be transformed into planet giegling.

on the whole journey all of us will participate in every event, either performing or through other creative contributions. the seated concerts will be dedicated to all the giegling non-dance music where all the live playing artists will join forces and collaborate and improvise as the giegling ensemble. the exhibitions will showcase a broad spectrum of what has been produced within the collective beyond music. therefore collective and individual works will come together to show the roots of that atmosphere and to explore new methods.

for all of us this tour is the biggest challenge so far and we are hoping to see a lot of open and excited eyes, ears and hearts ready to dive deep into the forests of planet giegling.

it is a return to the place we are coming from. and we are happy to take you there.

but this as well is another beginning. it is the declaration of what and how we want to create, and a chance to explore all the unlived parts of this collective body.