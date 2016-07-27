Google Reportedly Assessing SoundCloud Buyout

Google is reportedly considering buying out SoundCloud.

The news (sourced via Music Business Worldwide) is the latest update in SoundCloud's ongoing efforts to monetize. Google are rumored to be "very interested in snapping up the Berlin-based company," for a price tag of $500 million (half of the initial $1 billion sum that was floated at the time of Spotify's attempted takeover last year). The same report has also revealed that several major labels have stakes in SoundCloud, too—Sony, Universal and Warner.

More information to follow.