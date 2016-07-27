Gottwood Festival Reveals 2017 Lineup

Gottwood has announced its full 2017 lineup.

The Welsh festival will return for its eighth edition this summer, returning to Carreglwyd Estate in June. Confirmed to perform this year are Zip (who is back for the third year in a row), Craig Richards, Levon Vincent, Margaret Dygas, Nicolas Lutz, The Black Madonna, XDB, Sonja Moonear, Francesco Del Garda, DJ Tennis, Jayda G, Thomas Melchior, and Andrew James Gustav. Confirmed to perform live are Mathew Jonson, Red Axes, Ross From Friends, and Extrawelt amongst others.

For a taste of what to expect, read what happened when XLR8R travelled to the 2016 edition here.

Gottwood will take place on June 8 - 12. You can buy tickets here. Check out the full lineup below.