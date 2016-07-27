Hear a New Track from Tommy Vicari Jnr

Today, Illusion Recordings releases its tenth release, a vinyl-only VA titled Connections Vol.1.

Arriving five years after the inception of the label, the compilation will feature some of the label's favorite established and upcoming artists, including Detroit's Keith Worthy and Norm Talley, Tommy Vicari Jnr, Janaret, John Shima, Annie Errez, and Bobby O'Donnell.

Connections Vol.1 signals a new direction for the label with all the featured artists signing on to drop solo EPs on Illusion in the next year or two. The tracks on the VA range from trippy house cuts to dubby techno, spacey acid, and warped minimal—a roadmap of sorts that preempts what's the come from the label in the next few years.

With the release now on the shelves, you can stream Tommy Vicari Jnr's "YL" in full via the player below.