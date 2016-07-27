Hear a Track from Kid Koala's Forthcoming Ambient Album

Scratch DJ, producer, and composer Eric San (a.k.a. Kid Koala) has shared an exclusive track from his latest album, Music To Draw To: Satellite, to be released via Arts & Crafts on January 20.

The ambient album features the vocal stylings of Icelandic singer Emilíana Torrini and is the inaugural volume in the 'Music To Draw To' series. Satellite is also the first non-sample-based body of work from San, who produced and performed all the instrumentation on an array of synthesizers, keys, guitars, basses, and strings. The eighteen atmospheric cuts on Satellite tell a "heartrending tale of discovery and loss through the lens of lovers separated by a one-way space mission to Mars"—a tale made all the more affecting with Torrini's stunning vocal work.

Music To Draw To: Satellite will be released on 2xLP vinyl, CD, MP3, and Deluxe CD with sketchbook—all of which can be pre-ordered here. Ahead of the January 20 release date, you can stream album cut "Collapser (featuring Emilíana Torrini)" in full via the player below, alongside Kid Koala's upcoming tour dates.

Tour Dates:

January 26 - Toronto ON - The Rivoli

January 27 - Toronto ON - The Rivoli

January 28 - Toronto ON - The Rivoli

February 2 - Montreal QC - Phi Centre

February 3 - Montreal QC - Phi Centre

February 4 - Montreal QC - Phi Centre

February 12 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge (2 Shows)

February 16 - Ottawa ON - National Arts Centre Fourth Stage

February 17 - Ottawa ON - National Arts Centre Fourth Stage

February 18 - Ottawa ON - National Arts Centre Fourth Stage (matinée)

February 18 - Ottawa ON - National Arts Centre Fourth Stage