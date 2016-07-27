Hear a Track from Project Mooncircle's 15th-Anniversary Compilation

On Friday, January 6, Berlin-based label Project Mooncircle will celebrate 15 years in the game with Project Mooncircle: 15th Anniversary.

In the 15 years since its inception, the always inspiring label has dropped over 150 individual releases and now prepares its latest, a 15-year, 29-track celebration featuring cuts from a huge list of world-class acts including Synkro, Rain Dog, Jehst, Robot Koch, Flako, submerse, My Panda Shall Fly, Nuage, Michał Lewicki, Jilk, Olof Melander, KRTS, Deft, Barnaby Carter, Deceptikon, Pavel Dovgal, Memotone, Mujuice, Sweatson Klank, Senoy, and Parra for Cuva.

Alongside the digital and regular vinyl releases, the compilation will also be available as a limited box set (only 500 copies worldwide) which includes five colored vinyl LP’s with over 35 exclusive tracks and four additional digital bonus tracks, a bonus double-CD version exclusively designed by Lorena Assisi, a T-shirt (only size L), and an exclusive documentary about the label.

Project Mooncircle: 15th Anniversary can be pre-ordered here ahead of Friday's release, with Brooklyn-based artist KRTS' beautifully warped cut "Odd Fish" streaming in full below.