Hear a Track from Z Lovecraft's Debut EP

Dj, producer, radio host, and Rhythm Section artist Z Lovecraft will drop his debut EP, The Creator, on No Bad Days, a new London label run by Hollick.

The Creator follows on from EPs by Selvy and Roberto and, like those two records, the EP is a collection of smooth-as-silk house cuts, or as the label states: "dubbed out blissness, riviera percussion, and 80's curb stomping beats."

The Creator will be available on 12" and digitally and can be pre-ordered over at the No Bad Days Bandcamp page, with the title track streaming in full below.