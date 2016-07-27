Hear Donato Dozzy's Contribution to Tresor's Upcoming 25-Year Compilation

Donato Dozzy has shared a new track from the upcoming Tresor 25-year compilation, titled Dreamy Harbor. According to the label, the 12-tracker—which is made up of new material and a few edits—captures the "spirit of those 25 years of creativity."

When Tresor founder Dimitri Hegemann stumbled into a former bank vault in East Berlin on March 13, 1991, he had little idea that the space he had unlocked would fast become one of Berlin’s most influential and enduring techno clubs. “We didn’t know what would happen 10 months later,” he says. “We signed a lease for a year. Which eventually got renewed for another three months, and another three months…”

As Tresor celebrates its 25th anniversary with this work of artists from the US, Germany, China, France, Austria, Italy, and the UK, it is worth dwelling on how the cultural conditions that birthed Detroit techno— economic neglect and broken industry—were mirrored by the disused bunkers and impromptu parties of post-unification East Berlin, where techno found new, vigorous expression.

This compilation is said to mark the spirit of the past 25 years of creativity. From the signature magnetic soundscapes of Vainqueur to the dark textures of upcoming Beijing producer Shao; from Jon Hassell’s slow epicurean volutes, to the ritual auras of Marcelus and Claudia Anderson’s contributions; from the dub-infused pioneering programming of Juan Atkins and Moritz von Oswald, to Mønic’s enthralling cadences, it represents some of the old and new names that continually epitomise Tresor’s perennial spirit of ingenuity. “We were space pioneers,” says Dimitri.

In advance of the compilation's release, Donato Dozzy's "The Night Rider" can be streamed in full exclusively below.

Tracklisting:

01. Vainqueur "Solanus Reprise"

02. Shao "Sensi" (edit)

03. Terrence Dixon "The Switch" (edit)

04. Juan Atkins & Moritz von Oswald "Electric Dub" (edit)

05. Mønic "What Lies Behind Us"

06. TV Victor "La Beff"

07. Thomas Fehlmann "Silverness"

08. Donato Dozzy "The Night Rider"

09. Claudia Anderson "Phase"

10. Jon Hassell "Timeless"

11. Marcelus "Odawah Jam"

12. Daughter Produkt "Direction Asymmetry"

Dreamy Harbor will be available to buy as 3x12" pack, CD and in digital format from January 27, 2017.