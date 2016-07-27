Hemlock Kicks off 2017 with Bruce EP

Sonic explorer Bruce will release a new EP on Hemlock.

Opening track "Before You Sleep" is a "glimpse into the delirious vacuum of thoughts and weariness induced by habitual insomnia," says the label. Up next are "In Line"—"a scurrying, pneumatic dance spiked with a punch of sparky leads amid pressurized snares and percussion"—and "Sweat."

Tracklisting:

A1. Before You Sleep

B1. In Line

B2. Sweat

Before You Sleep EP is scheduled for February 10 release.

The title track and accompanying video are currently available to stream via the Hemlock social media pages.