Hideout Festival Reveals Third Round of Artists

Croatia's Hideout Festival has revealed a third round of names for this year's edition, including George FitzGerald, Anja Schneider, and Tiga.

New additions also include Wiley, Patrick Topping, Solardo, Mistajam, Artwork, Chris Lorenzo, Denney, Justin Martin, Mele, Mella Dee, Monki, Nick Curly, Sonny Fodera, Jesse Calosso, and Waze & Odyssey.

The updated lineup is now as follows:

Major Lazer Soundsystem

Marco Carola

Stormzy

Diplo

Jamie Jones

MK

The Martinez Brothers

Hannah Wants

Wiley

Hot Since 82

Eats Everything

DJ Koze

Rodhad

Dusky

Kurupt FM

Patrick Topping

Skream

Steve Lawler

Elrow presents: Rowlympic Games

Anja Schneider

Artwork

Bicep

Darius Syrossian

David Rodigan

Disciples

George FitzGerald

Gerd Janson

Heidi

Leon Vynehall

Mistajam

My Nu Leng

Paco Osuna

Redlight

Richy Ahmed

Solardo

Shy FX

Tiga

T.Q.D. (Royal T / DJ Q / Flava D)

AJ Tracey

Alan Fitzpatrick

Barely Legal

CamelPhat

Cuartero

Chris Lorenzo

Denis Sulta

Denney

DJ Craze

DJ Haus

DJ Yoda

Doorly

Friction

Gotsome

Hector Couto

Hype & Hazard

Icarus

Illyus & Barrientos

Jasper James

Jesse Calosso

Joey Daniel

Justin Martin

Klose One

Lee Walker

Mak & Pasteman

Mele

Mella Dee

Monki

Mike Skinner

Nick Curly

Robag Wruhme

Ryan Elliot

Sonny Fodera

Theo Kottis

The Dreem Teem

Waze & Odyssey

Organizers have curated the complete package for those who wish to attend, including travel, transfers, tickets, accommodation and extras. Deposits can be made for as little as £80 for tickets, and just over £235 for packages.

More information can be found here.