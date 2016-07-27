Hideout Festival Reveals Third Round of Artists

Croatia's Hideout Festival has revealed a third round of names for this year's edition, including George FitzGerald, Anja Schneider, and Tiga.
New additions also include Wiley, Patrick Topping, Solardo, Mistajam, Artwork, Chris Lorenzo, Denney, Justin Martin, Mele, Mella Dee, Monki, Nick Curly, Sonny Fodera, Jesse Calosso, and Waze & Odyssey.
The updated lineup is now as follows:
Major Lazer Soundsystem
Marco Carola
Stormzy
Diplo
Jamie Jones
MK
The Martinez Brothers
Hannah Wants
Wiley
Hot Since 82
Eats Everything
DJ Koze
Rodhad
Dusky
Kurupt FM
Patrick Topping
Skream
Steve Lawler
Elrow presents: Rowlympic Games
Anja Schneider
Artwork
Bicep
Darius Syrossian
David Rodigan
Disciples
George FitzGerald
Gerd Janson
Heidi
Leon Vynehall
Mistajam
My Nu Leng
Paco Osuna
Redlight
Richy Ahmed
Solardo
Shy FX
Tiga
T.Q.D. (Royal T / DJ Q / Flava D)
AJ Tracey
Alan Fitzpatrick
Barely Legal
CamelPhat
Cuartero
Chris Lorenzo
Denis Sulta
Denney
DJ Craze
DJ Haus
DJ Yoda
Doorly
Friction
Gotsome
Hector Couto
Hype & Hazard
Icarus
Illyus & Barrientos
Jasper James
Jesse Calosso
Joey Daniel
Justin Martin
Klose One
Lee Walker
Mak & Pasteman
Mele
Mella Dee
Monki
Mike Skinner
Nick Curly
Robag Wruhme
Ryan Elliot
Sonny Fodera
Theo Kottis
The Dreem Teem
Waze & Odyssey
Organizers have curated the complete package for those who wish to attend, including travel, transfers, tickets, accommodation and extras. Deposits can be made for as little as £80 for tickets, and just over £235 for packages.
More information can be found here.