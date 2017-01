Jamal Moss (a.k.a Hieroglyphic Being) will release a new EP on Lick My Deck in collaboration with The Truth Theory Trio.

Materialized Psychism Of The Bottomless Void arrives following Moss' album for Ninja Tune and a 12" for Rush Hour—and is intended as a celebration of the London label's 10-year anniversary.

Ahead of the EP's March release on vinyl, snippets can be streamed below.