Howl is set to release a various artist compilation, featuring cuts from Dana Ruh, Howl Ensemble, Bassa Clan, and Mr. Tophat & Art Alfie.

Described as "homage to the raw original house music" with "slamming, old school vibes," the four-tracker is the label's eighth release, and the first of 2017—following on from a splendid 2016.

In advance of the Otto EP's January 30 release, snippets are available to stream below.