Ilian Tape Announces 10-year Anniversary Compilation

The Ilian Tape label will soon release a 10-year anniversary compilation featuring cuts from Skee Mask, Andrea, label founders the Zenker Brothers, and more.

Launched in 2017, the Munich-based label has since become a home for artists originating from all over the world and grown a strong reputation for the consistency and quality of its output.

Zenker Brothers:

"When we started Ilian Tape 10 years ago in 2007, we were both basically kids at the ages of 23 (Dario) and 18 (Marco). There was no plan behind it, no concept, no promotion campaign or any budget, but just an early vision of where it could go. We wanted to build something that lasts. After a few years of playing at parties and producing music, it was the next logical step to start a label. You can clearly see us growing up through the label in terms of artwork, compiling the records and handling things. We made some mistakes along the way and there are surely things we could have done better, but looking back after 10 years now it all makes sense as it was a natural and human development with all its ups and downs.

"It was always a very personal project, never about making money, but about creating a platform for music we believe in and building relationships with artists in a transparent and fair way. We really appreciate that we were able to work with so many great artists, who shared the same vision and trusted in us, over all the years. A while ago we moved away from the ordinary release info write-ups, because in general writing about music is tricky and who isn't tired of the typical, full of praise for every detail of a record, release texts?

"But this might be starting to get boring for you too, so just buy this lovely triple vinyl package including a poster and download code, light one up and turn up the volume!

"One last thing, though: we want to deeply thank our parents for teaching us to live our dreams and find out who we really are, our friends for the vibes and honesty, all the artists releasing on the label, all the supporters and fans for buying vinyl and files, all the DJ's playing out the stuff, all the diggers selling the stuff overpriced on Discogs, all the dancers working out on the dancefloors & all the clubs doing label nights over all the years."

Tracklisting:

A1. Skee Mask "Excess Signal"

A2. Struction "Seel"

B1. Stenny "P-Zone"

B2. Zenker Brothers "Haras"

C1. Seelow "KKid_V2"

C2. Marco Zenker "Sumit"

D1. Rupcy "Straits"

D2. Andrea "Blew"

E1. Regen "Dome"

E2. Roger 23 "Of Poor Quality And Method Of Communication"

F1. Andrés Zacco "Shapes"

F2. Dario Zenker "Tilian"

A Decade Ilian Tape is scheduled for February 28 release.