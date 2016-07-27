Into The Valley Expands 2017 Lineup

Into The Valley has added several names to its 2017 lineup.

It was announced last year that Music Goes Further, the team behind Into The Valley, would be expanding its interests, launching six new festivals over the course of the next few years. Into The Valley, which has jumped over to Estonia, has just revealed that it will host Ricardo Villalobos, Rhadoo, Kerri Chandler, and Helena Hauff, with 44 names still to be added.

Back in Sweden, Into The Factory has also had more names added to its lineup: Daniel Avery, Larry Heard, Juan Atkins, and Julia Govor. The event will be held at Stora Vika, an abandoned cement factory in the south of the country.

Into The Valley will take place June 29 - July 1, followed by Into The Factory on August 10 - 12. For more information and tickets, head to the Music Goes Further site.