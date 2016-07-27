Isolée Arrives on Maeve

Isolée will release a new EP on Maeve, the label run by The Drifter, Mano Le Tough, and Baikal.

The Mangroove EP came about last summer when The Drifter happened to catch Isolée's live set at a festival in Switzerland. Instantly "blown away" by the A-side, "Pisco," he was determined to find out what it was and if it was to be released. After chatting, Isolée suggested that he would send "Pisco" along with a couple of other "demos" to Maeve—and a few days later the EP was happening.

"Isolée has created some of the most important and beautiful records of our generation and has been a huge influence on what we do, thus we are incredibly excited and humbled to release his work," said the label.

Tracklisting

A. Pisco

B1. L5 Syndrome

B2. Mangrove

Mangroove EP is scheduled for January 20 release on vinyl and digital, with B2 "Mangrove" exclusively streamable in full below.