Jeff Mills Announces New Classical Album

Jeff Mills has announced the release of his next album.

The Detroit techno legend shared news of the forthcoming full-length via a Facebook post. Planets, which is expected to drop in March, is described as an "electronic/classical" album, "about the 9 planets of our Solar System." It will be released via his own Axis Records, which reaches its 25th anniversary this year.

In celebration of the milestone, Mills will feature in a four-part NTS radio show hosted by Moxie, delving back through the label's catalog. Listen to the first episode now.

Planets will be released in March this year. Watch a promotional video for the album below.