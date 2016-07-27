Jlin Shares New Track from Forthcoming EP

On February 10, Jlin will return with Dark Lotus, her first release since last year's Free Fall EP.

Dark Lotus represents a transition between Dark Energy, Jlin's debut album, and her forthcoming LP, Black Origami, due in May. According to the press release, a-side cut "The Return of the Blvck Rxbbit (ft. Avril Stormy Unger)" features "a constantly switching rhythmic structure," whereas "Nyakinyua Rise" utilizes "a fierce barrage of djembe drums over pounding bass."

Ahead of the release via Planet Mu next month, you can stream b-side cut, "Nyakinyua Rise," in full below, along with Jlin's upcoming tour dates.

Tour dates:

February 4 - Threshold, El Club, Detroit, MI

February 24 - Intervention Festival, Moscow, Russia (Curated by Mark Fell)

March 3 - OBEY Convention, Halifax, Nova Scotia

March 4 - All Mutable, Philadelphia, PA