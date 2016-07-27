Joakim Announces New Album

Joakim will release his fourth full-length this March.

The French producer's next album, Samurai, is about the his journeys between New York City, Paris and Tokyo, and cites Mishima’s Hagakure: Samurai Ethics & Modern Japan as a key influence. Set to drop on his own Tigersushi imprint, the 13 album tracks also take inspiration from home-made electronic and “new age”’ style music.

Ahead of the album's release, Joakim has shared a video for first single "Numb." The Adrian Yu directed film gives a nod to the Japanese tradition of Kabuki make-up, as well as parodying the YouTube phenomenon of make-up tutorials.

Samurai will be released Marc 17. Watch the video for "Numb" below.

Tracklisting:

01. In The Beginning

02. Samurai

03. Numb

04. Late Night New City

05. Green Echo Mecha

06. Cannibale Pastorale

07. Exile

08. Through The Prospect Park Arch

09. Time Is Wrong

10. Mind Bent

11. Jocho

12. Not Because You’re Sad

13. Hope / Patience