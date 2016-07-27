Junction 2 Reveals Complete Lineup

Junction 2 has added more names to its 2017 bill.

The London event will now also host DJ Koze, DJ Tennis and Maceo Plex, as well as local selectors Andrew Weatherall, Jane Fitz and Dolan Bergin. Techno fans can look forward to sets from Rødhåd, Joseph Capriati and Daniel Avery, who join a heavy-hitting list of names previously announced—Adam Beyer, Ben Klock, Chris Liebing, Tale of Us, and Planetary Assault Systems (who performs live).

The one-day festival is split across five stages, put together by festival organizers LWE, The Hydra and Drumcode, as well as Sonus Festival and Into The Woods. It will commence at midday on June 10, running through to 22:30 that evening, all taking place at Boston Manor Park in West London.

For more information and tickets, head to the Junction 2 site.