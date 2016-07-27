Justin Cudmore Debuts on The Bunker New York

Justin Cudmore will make his debut on The Bunker New York next month.

The Chicago-raised, Brooklyn-based musician dropped his first and only EP to date last year—Crystal on Honey Soundsystem. Cudmore now returns on local imprint The Bunker New York, with an acid-infused four-tracker entitled Forget It.

Discussing the forthcoming EP, Cudmore reflects: “I like old sounds, but I don't think I sit down and necessarily try to make retro sounding tracks. When I sit down and improvise my only guide or rules is following a particular sound or vibe I've built in my head.”

Forget It will drop February 10. Pre-order it at Bandcamp and stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

01. Forget It

02. Sweet Phantasy

03. New Jack the House

04. Moment