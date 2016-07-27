Kamikaze Space Programme Drops Foreboding Video

Sonic experimentalist Christopher Jarman (a.k.a. Kamikaze Space Programme) released Neighbourhood 002 via Neighbourhood Records back in December of last year.

The two-track EP focused on Jarman's fascination with sound, this time manifesting itself via Eastern European Cold War radio signals—as well as providing ample dancefloor destruction. The EP finds inspiration in haunting sound from "encrypted shortwave radio used by spies for communication and espionage in the cold war era" and the Soviet government's Duga 3 radar—which was used as a warning network for oncoming nuclear threats. Filled with foreboding undertones and relentless rhythms, it's an EP of immense power and depth.

As a follow up to the EP's release, the label has shared a dark video for a-side cut, "Numbers Station," available to watch in full via the player below.