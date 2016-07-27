Khidja Up Next on Hivern Discs

John Talabot's Hivern Discs will release a new 12" from Romanian duo Khidja.

Flore and Rusu first met in high school. Growing together through various musical phases, they ended up channeling their love for outlandish dance music into the Khidja project around 2010—and have since put together an impressive discography with two studio albums and numerous 12"s.

The Impossible Holiday EP, however, will be their debut on Hivern Discs and promises their "boldest productions to date."The 12” also comes wrapped in a sleeve featuring an oil painting by the Romanian artist Serban Savu and design by Arnau Pi.

The Impossible Holiday EP is scheduled for February 10 release.