Legowelt Revives Smackos Alias

After a seven-year hiatus, Danny Wolfers' (a.k.a. Legowelt) cult ambient alias Smackos will return with a new album, called A Vampire Goes West.

Released on Wolfers' own Nightwind Records label, A Vampire Goes West is described by the imprint as an "amateur space jazz meets professional ambient" experience that clocks in at almost 80 minutes.

The LP was recorded in "complete seclusion" over the course of last Christmas and through the early days of the new year in his home studio on the Netherlands' North Sea coast.

Tracklisting

01. Ik heb Geen Zin Om Braaf Te Leren

02. One Day We Will Trip Out From Star To Star

03. Slow Tape Life

04. A Singing Giraffe On A Drizzly Town Square

05. The Fire That Will Always Burn In You

06. Vaporos Complex

07. Naar Buiten Voor Een VlaFlip

08. Iwo Jima Drug Muppet

09. Irv Treibel A Possible Fellow Vampire

10. Picnic in A Multiverse Cassette

11. Air Koryo Burger

12. 1-1-17 Light In A Room

13. Dutch Castles M1 Splendour

14. Sunday Afternoon Synthesis Hobbyist

A Vampire Goes West will be released on January 24 on digital format through Bandcamp, as well as handmade cassette and CDR through the Clone record store.

Listen to clips from A Vampire Goes West via the infomercial below.