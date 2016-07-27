Letherette EP Gets Digital Release

On November 25, 2016, Letherette released the limited edition cassette Where Have All The People Gone?—a 40-minute mix of previously unreleased Letherette productions to partner the release of their second album for Ninja Tune, Last Night On The Planet. The collection— which explores ambient and deeper beats territory—will now see a digital release on January 31, 2017.

“Where Have All The People Gone? picks up where Last Night On The Planet ends… a cold, grey landscape. The aftermath,” explains Andy. "Saturated onto cassette (Marantz CP430) a number of times to give it a crusty, aged and brittle edge, the playlist was conceived on a typically bleak night-bus ride through Birmingham.”

Tracklisting

01. Blaek

02. Si Fly

03. Villim

04. Fill

05. Sway

06. NTF

07. M63

08. Dotted Yellow

09. Slamp (feat. Huey Briss & Pyramid Vritra)

10. SAE

11. 500+ Reprise

12. Triosys

Where Have All The People Gone? is scheduled for January 31 digital release, with "Triosys" streamable in full below.