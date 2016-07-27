Listen to a Soul and Funk Set from Carl Cox

Carl Cox has shared a soul and funk set recorded at a Burning Man party.

The mix was recorded via RecMix, a new app that gives DJs an easy tool to record their live sets directly into the smartphone. Artists can instantly record, store and share their music with friends and followers via upload to the app’s platform, social media and SoundCloud. You can download the app here.

RecMix has previously released exclusive recordings from Ricardo Villalobos and Apollonia and had partnerships with festivals like Time Warp, BPM and SX Music Festival.

The mix is streamable in full here, with the app downloadable too.