Lyssna Announces Various Artists Compilation, Shares Track

Following the first two releases from Lyssna label heads Adam Stromstedt and Flord King, the Stockholm-based imprint has announced its first VA compilation, ZNA001.

This time around the label will invite two more artists to the fold with Levi Verspeek—fresh off releases on labels such as Apollonia, raum...musik. and Lazare Hoche Records—and newcomer Peshka supplying tracks alongside the label owners. As you can expect from the artists involved, the tracks presented lean towards the minimal end of the spectrum, deep cuts that will slide nicely into groove-led sets.

ZNA001 will be released late next month, and in the meantime, you can stream Levi Verspeek's "256" in full via the player below.