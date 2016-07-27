Maddjazz Launches with Genre-Defying EP from Wahono; Hear a Track Now

On February 1, Mike Bloom will launch Maddjazz Recordings with a new EP from Harsya Wahono (a.k.a. Wahono), a music producer and DJ from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Bloom and Wahono met as a result of Wahono stumbling across Bloom's track "Lush" on XLR8R's downloads section. In the piece, Bloom stated he was starting a label and Wahono sent a handful of tracks to Bloom via SoundCloud, one of which became the title track for the forthcoming EP, Abandoned Hi-Hats.

The vinyl-only EP features three cuts that explore "deconstructed rhythmic relationships, dissociative harmonic perceptions, and textural composition" in intricately arranged cuts that defy genre conventions.

Abandoned Hi-Hats will be available on February 1 and can be pre-ordered via the Maddjazz Bandcamp page, with the title track streaming in full below.