Marc Baker Preps New EP; Hear a Track Now

German artist Marc Baker is set to drop his latest EP, Hexentrommel, on January 13.

Hexentrommel will be the fifth release on Baker's own Kippschalter imprint, following on from outings by DJ T.A.G., Nico Kohler, and Josh. Relatively new to the scene, Baker's no nonsense, raw techno approach is starting to catch on and make waves, and Hexentrommel looks to seal that notion with two deep and twisted originals and remixes from Coeter One and Tag & Wandrach.

Ahead of the release later this week, you can stream the mind-bending title track in full via the player below.