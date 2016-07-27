Marvin & Guy Launch the Equation Series

Marvin & Guy have launched Equation, a series of releases that focuses on "very special edits" by "very special artists."

This series will be curated by Marvin & Guy themselves. It will be out in three volumes in different colours: firstly in black, secondly in grey, and then thirdly in white. Each release will be available exclusively on vinyl, and limited to just 300 records; no digital formats will be released. The three EPs will be published every other two months after today's Equation 1 launch. The identity of the artists behind the edits will not be revealed.

For Equation 1, the artists are "the most sporty DJ of Italian dancefloors who prepares spaghetti as good as he prepares remixes, a Jesus Christ bearded French guy who killed a few DJs; and an Israeli duo who sounds more Brazilian than a Rio de Janeiro’s beach."

Equation 1 is available now, with a release preview streamable below.