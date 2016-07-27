Massimiliano Pagliara Debuts on Ostgut Ton

Massimiliano Pagliara will release an EP on Ostgut Ton this February.

The Berlin-based Italian DJ-producer has held down a residency at Panorama Bar over the past few years, and can now look forward to his first release with Berghain-affiliated label Ostgut Ton. The forthcoming Time And Again EP is described by the imprint as being "heavily influenced by classic Chicago house, electro and early disco music." It follows on from other recent EPs with the likes of Uncanny Valley, Live at Robert Johnson and Correspondant.

Time And Again is scheduled for release February 10. Stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A1. If I Try To Forget I Will Miss You Even More

A2. Time And Again

B1. To A Faraway Place

B2. A Passing Day