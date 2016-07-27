Mistress Recordings Preps Look Like EP

DVS1's Mistress Recordings will release a new EP from Look Like.

Look Like is the alias of Luca Duran, a Colombian-Swiss DJ-producer with a residency at Zurich’s Club Zukunft. Having grown up in the French part of Switzerland, he soon immersed himself in making music rooted primarily in the strong French hip-hop culture. Only a few years into producing his own tracks, he released on Drumpoet Community before starting his very own imprint, Akoya Circles, with the Chicago-inspired Spring & You EP in 2016.

Tracklisting:

A1 Shadows Groove

A2 You Dub

B1 TY84

B2 Control

In advance of the EP's February release, "Shadows Groove," the accompanying video, and snippets of the entire release are streamable below.