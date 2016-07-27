Mood Hut Announces RAMZi EP

RAMZi has an EP on the way with Mood Hut.

Canadian artist Phoebé Guillemot (a.k.a. RAMZi) will make her debut on the imprint later this month, entitled Phobiza "Noite" Vol. 2. Guillemot has previously released on other Canadian imprints 1080p and Total Stasis (the latter of which she released the first chapter of the Phobiza series through last year). According to Mood Hut, listeners can look forward to some "sounds to speed across the Noite skies or sink into the soil."

Phobiza "Noite" Vol. 2 is due out January 27. Stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A1. For Vanda

A2. Fuma

B1. Messiah

B2. Male Heya